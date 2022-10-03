Retired Texas Ranger Doolittle named as captain of Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office

Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable Philip Cash is pleased to announce the hiring of recently retired Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle to the rank of captain. Capt. Doolittle comes to the department after spending 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Doolittle began his career as a Texas state trooper in 2000, promoting to the Criminal Investigative Division in 2005. While in CID, Doolittle was assigned to a narcotics task force working primarily in Houston as well as the Texas/Mexico border. In 2008, Doolittle received the Houston Police Chief’s award for his investigation of a drug trafficking organization. Doolittle accepted the award on behalf of every law enforcement official who worked tirelessly on prosecuting the organization.

In 2009, Doolittle was promoted to a position within the illustrious Texas Rangers. He was assigned to Company A where he primarily served the residents and communities within Southeast Texas. He served with the Texas Rangers until his recent retirement.

Doolittle has been a member of the Montgomery County community for several years. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1992. He is excited to take a more hands-on and direct role serving the community of Pct. 1 and Montgomery County. Doolittle is looking forward to working alongside Constable Cash, adding that he believes “Constable Cash has the integrity and character of a true leader and someone who cares about the community he serves.”

Cash believes having a servant’s heart is one of the most important characteristics in an effective leader, and he believes Capt. Doolittle’s dedication and commitment to the citizens of Montgomery County and the State of Texas will help him transition into his new role with administration.

Cash said he is excited to work with Capt. Doolittle as they serve the community of Montgomery County Pct. 1.

