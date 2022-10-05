Shirley Joyce Neuman was born November 2nd,1934 and went home to heaven on October 2nd, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Shirley was a natural redhead and only child born to parents JL and Rosella Preston in Humble, TX. In her early years she moved about with her family for her father’s work. She was in Palacios, Santa Fe, Baytown Liberty, Dayton, Alvin, Texas; Thibedouex and Opelousas Louisiana, and even up to Canada. She returned to Dayton in seventh grade. Settled in Dayton, Shirley excelled in her studies and went on to graduate Valedictorian of her class. She enjoyed a flourishing social life; she was a member of the twirling team and was even voted “most popular” in her class.

She met her husband of 64 years Eric B. Neuman Jr (E.B.) in school and they were married soon after she graduated. She gave birth to her two sons Kyle E. Neuman and Eric “Nandy” B. Neuman III not too long after.

After high school she went with E.B. to A&M University where she worked in the Plant Science Building assisting her research department grow better and stronger cotton.

After college she and E.B. settled in Dayton where she began work in the Dayton Independent School District as a bookkeeper. She worked in her role with Dayton ISD for 20 years, steady and reliable; she never missed a payroll. She was in charge of the taxes, payroll and benefits, meticulously doing it all by hand using the punch card system. Then as computer systems evolved; she established new systems for her department, moving it all to computers.

She took an active role in the lives of her grandchildren attending Sunday services with them, taking them on vacations, and reading them the bible.

She said she didn’t truly find Jesus until she was 40, but when she did, she went all in. Sharing the gospel with everyone she met and knew was her way of life. She loved her church family as well as she loved her birth family. She wished for everyone to know Jesus. She loved sharing the “good news” that she lived in her life every day. She was always available, ready and willing, to pray with you or for you.

She knew most everyone in Dayton, their stories, their history, and everyone’s birthday or anniversary. She made sure to wish them well on their special days.

She is survived by her adopted brother Willis R. Preston, sons Kyle Neuman (wife Terry) Eric “Nandy” Neuman (wife Mandi), grandchildren Daisy Watson (husband Gene), Cristy Barboza (husband Robert), Eric B. “Dusty” Neuman IV (wife Stephanie), Ruben E. “Rudy” Neuman (wife Jessica), Adam Speer (wife Kelley), great grandchildren Creed Watson, Waylon, Garrison and Charlotte Speer, Ember and Kohen Neuman, Allison and Luke Barboza, Ada and Quentin Neuman and many more nieces, nephews, cousins

Preceded to heaven by Husband Eric B. Neuman Jr, parents J.L. and Rosella Preston, daughter in law Sandra J. Neuman, all there to welcome her into heaven’s gates.

Visitation will be held at the Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church 202 E. Houston, Dayton, Texas. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park, Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center, 2601 North Winfree, Dayton, Texas 77535. http://www.bridgehavenac.org

