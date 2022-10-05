Dariana Robles-Gonzalez of Cleveland, Texas was born on July 19, 2011, in Aguascalientes, Mexico to David Robles and Ana Maria Del Rosario Gonzalez Vega.

Dariana passed away on October 2, 2022, at just 11 years old. Visitation for Dariana will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10am at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home and Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00am and interment will be at 3:00pm at Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery in Cleveland, Texas.

Dariana Robles-Gonzalez de Cleveland, Texas, nació el 19 de julio de 2011 en Aguascalientes, México, hija de David Robles y Ana Maria Del Rosario González Vega.

Dariana falleció el 2 de octubre de 2022, con solo 11 años. La visita a Dariana se llevará a cabo el miércoles 5 de octubre de 2022 a las 10 a.m. en Pace-Stancil Funeral Home and Chapel en Cleveland, Texas. Un servicio funerario seguirá inmediatamente a las 11:00 a.m. y el entierro será a las 3:00 p.m. en el cementerio Cleveland Memorial Park en Cleveland, Texas.

