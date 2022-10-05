Martin A. Maes was born January 27, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri and passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Liberty, Texas at the age of 89.

Martin was raised in Bellville, Illinois, he married Norma Ruth Ervin Maes and they lived and raised their family in Olney, Illinois where he worked for GTE phone company later retiring after 30 years of service. After retirement Martin and Norma moved to Hardin, Texas where Norma worked as a teacher for Hardin ISD.

Martin is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Maes; son, Russell Maes and grandson, Christopher Maes. He is survived by his sons, David Maes and wife Jean of Houston, TX, Jim Maes and wife Toni of Hardin, TX; daughter, Nancy Maes and Paul Fulk of Olney, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 12pm – 2pm at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, TX 77575. A graveside service will immediately follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

