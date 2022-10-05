Thomas “Tommy” Stayton Sayle was born in Greenwood, Mississippi to parents, Harry Durrett Sayle and Bobbye Rena Wicker Sayle. He passed away on October 3, 2022 in Beaumont, Texas at the age of 67.

Tommy was a loving husband, father and PawPaw. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He loved to BBQ and made the best brisket. The perfect evening was spent sitting around a good fire with some good music and maybe even a drink. He was laidback and a man of few words, most of the time. Tommy was a oilfield mechanic for many years and was able to travel the world, only being kicked out of a country once. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bobbye Sayle. He is survived by his wife, Judy Sayle; sister, Bobbye Gene Sayle Strickland; brothers, Harry Sayle Jr., Joseph Sayle and wife Susan, Johnny Sayle and wife Lisa; son, Eric Mauer and wife Ronda; daughters, Heather Davis and husband Scott and Donya Sayle; grandchildren, Brooke, Kyle, Chase, Brent and Khamile and great grandchildren, Dakoda and Averie.

A visitation will be held from 5pm – 7pm on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, TX 77575. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service. A graveside service will immediately follow at Stacy Cemetery in Devers, Texas.

