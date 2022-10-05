Nikki Lynn Hendrix, 35, of Porter, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, August 26, 1987, in Houston, Texas, to Ramiro O’Bregon and Judy Michelle Hendrix.

Nikki was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Michelle Hendrix. Left to cherish her memory is her loving father, Ramiro O’Bregon; son, Cade Vermillion; grandparents, Minnie Hendrix, Joe and Lupe O’Bregon, Curtis and Vickie Vermillion; father of her son, Chase Vermillion; uncles, Ralph O’Bregon, Danny Hendrix; sister, Amanda Hendrix and brother-in-law J.J Alegria; aunt Shirley LeFevre, aunt Juanita Gomez, aunt Melissa Vermillion; nieces, Deliah Hendrix, Sofia Alegria; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

All services are pending at this time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nikki Lynn Hendrix, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

