Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 3, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 3, 2022:

  • Reyes-Moreno, Raymundo – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Davis, Michael Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Little, Brittany Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Elliot, Michael Vinson – Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)
  • Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Public Intoxication, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass
  • Nunez, Jaime – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Gobert, Christopher Allen – Reckless Driving
  • Arrington, Joseph Jonte – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • McWilliams, Gary Michael – Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice
Arrington, Joseph Jonte
Davis, Michael Wayne
Gobert, Christopher Allen
Little, Brittany Marie
Maxwell, Jeremy Dean
McWilliams, Gary Michael
Nunez, Jaime
Reyes-Moreno, Raymundo

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.