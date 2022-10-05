Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 3, 2022:

Reyes-Moreno, Raymundo – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Davis, Michael Wayne – Public Intoxication

Little, Brittany Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Elliot, Michael Vinson – Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)

Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Public Intoxication, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass

Nunez, Jaime – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Gobert, Christopher Allen – Reckless Driving

Arrington, Joseph Jonte – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

McWilliams, Gary Michael – Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice

Arrington, Joseph Jonte Davis, Michael Wayne Gobert, Christopher Allen Little, Brittany Marie Maxwell, Jeremy Dean McWilliams, Gary Michael Nunez, Jaime Reyes-Moreno, Raymundo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

