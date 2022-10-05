Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 3, 2022:
- Reyes-Moreno, Raymundo – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Davis, Michael Wayne – Public Intoxication
- Little, Brittany Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Elliot, Michael Vinson – Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)
- Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Public Intoxication, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass
- Nunez, Jaime – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Gobert, Christopher Allen – Reckless Driving
- Arrington, Joseph Jonte – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- McWilliams, Gary Michael – Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice