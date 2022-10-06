Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 4, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 4, 2022:

  • Bibbs, Rebecca Lindsay – Public Intoxication
  • Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Godinez, Angel Gabriel – Theft and Public Intoxication, minor, third
  • Rogue-Gonzalez, Stacey – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Merryman, Joseph Randall – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Trine, Casey Rae Tori – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hill, James Walter III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Cates, Jake Kelly – Hold for Harris County and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Silva, Alvaro Ocampo – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Sathe, Zachary Sage – Theft of Property
Bibbs, Rebecca Lindsay
Cates, Jake Kelly
Godinez, Angel Gabriel
Hill, James Walter III
Merryman, Joseph Randall
Rogue-Gonzalez, Stacey
Sathe, Zachary Sage
Silva, Alvaro Ocampo
Swint, Shaterra Tysha
Trine, Casey Rae Tori

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.