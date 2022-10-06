Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 4, 2022:
- Bibbs, Rebecca Lindsay – Public Intoxication
- Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Godinez, Angel Gabriel – Theft and Public Intoxication, minor, third
- Rogue-Gonzalez, Stacey – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Merryman, Joseph Randall – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Trine, Casey Rae Tori – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hill, James Walter III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Cates, Jake Kelly – Hold for Harris County and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Silva, Alvaro Ocampo – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Sathe, Zachary Sage – Theft of Property