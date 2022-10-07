Amber Alert issued for Livingston infant, mother

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sonni Ray Meilike, a two-week-old female infant, after she reportedly was taken by her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger, and are asking for the public to help locate the child and her mother.

The baby is described as 19 inches long, eight pounds, brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper. Norman is described as a white female, 5-feet 1-inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and white leggings under the shorts. She has tattoos on her back and left arm.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

