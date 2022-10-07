Humble man killed in Dayton accident

An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton.

According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

Upon arrival, investigating officers determined that an 18-wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel Godinez was turning east onto FM 1960 from FM 686 and drove into the path of a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling westbound on FM 1960 driven by 79-year-old James Vannorman of Humble, Texas. The impact caused the pickup truck to be wedged under the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

Vannormam was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn. Vannorman’s next of kin has been notified.

Dayton Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the extraction and traffic control. Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the investigation of the crash, which is ongoing.

Traffic flow was interrupted and rerouted for hours during the investigation.

