Wanda Lorene Dailey, 84, of Dayton went home to heaven on October 2, 2022 in Baytown, Texas. Wanda was born July 26, 1938 in Carthage, Texas to parents, A.W. Conway, Jr. and Dorris Shannon Conway.

Wanda graduated from South Park High School in Beaumont. She had a special love for Colorado, and enjoyed the years she lived there. She also lived in Oklahoma for some time and enjoyed going to garage sales and visiting casinos with her son-in-law, Bobby. Wanda loved to read, watch cooking shows and she collected new recipes. She loved Pepsi and bread.

Wanda was a court reporter for Liberty County for over 30 years and was known for her shorthand writing; a difficult skill not familiar to many today. Prior to her tenure as a court reporter, Wanda was a Legal Assistant to various lawyers and District Attorneys. She was always the definition of true class and beauty. She was the sweetest soul you would ever meet, an angel on earth. She loved her grandchildren beyond words and always claimed every one as her own.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Barry Dailey. She leaves behind to cherish her sweet memories, her daughter, Carolyn Curry and husband Bobby; her sister Sue James and her brother Andy Conway and wife Joyce; her loving grandchildren Brittany Ripkowski and husband James, Rainy Ripkowski and husband Daniel, Jeff Dailey, Lisa Adrian and husband Robbin, Jamie Wilson and husband Joe, Jason Curry and wife Jessica, Jordan Curry and wife Candice, and Joshua Curry. Her great grandchildren, Kaden, Blayne, Carter, Clyde Reese, Chance, Brooklynn, Bailey, Cora, Aden, Grayer, Emma, Joseph, Piper, Bonham, Archer, Judah, Treyton and Rylan; her beloved daughter-in-law Shelley Dailey.

A memorial service for Wanda will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

