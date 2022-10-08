David Lopez, 58, of Liberty, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. David was born on April 15, 1964, in Beaumont, Texas. He was the son of Jesse Lopez and Mary Lopez (Baty).

David was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. He loved to travel with his family and friends, cook outside on the grill, fish, and hike. David was kind to everyone he met, and he was loved by many.

David is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lopez.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lopez; father, Jesse Lopez; daughter, Sarah Lopez; son, Barry Lopez; brother, Dewayne Lopez; sister, Belynda Guess, and granddaughter, Leighton Storey.

