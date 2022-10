The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 6, 2022:

Kindle, Brianna – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Davis, Harold – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lozano, Juan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Carmel, Joseph Francis – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear

Kelley, Dan Ray – Possession of Marijuana

Davis, Harold Kelley, Dan Kay Kindle, Brianna Lozano, Juan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook