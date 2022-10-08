Retirement party held for Redd’s Grill owner

Family members and friends of Francis McVay turned out on Saturday, Oct. 8, to celebrate her retirement. The party was held at The LifeHouse Church in Moss Hill.

For the last 21 years, McVay, now 80, has worked the grill at her restaurant – Redd’s Grill in Moss Hill, cooking up homemade burgers, hand-dipped onion rings, chicken strips and catfish, and daily specials.

She told Bluebonnet News in September that she was sad about retiring but had no choice due to her failing health and problems with the cafe’s septic system.

Francis McVay’s contributions to the Moss Hill community were recognized by her family members and friends on Saturday, Oct. 8. In late September, McVay announced that she was closing her Moss Hill café, known as Redd’s Grill.

