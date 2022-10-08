Trail riders celebrate rodeo season in south Liberty County

Roughly 100 trail riders took part in Sam’s First Annual Trail Ride on Saturday, Oct. 8. If you missed seeing the trail riders as they made their way through Moss Hill, that was by design. Instead of setting out on the main roads and creating a traffic hazard, the trail riders stuck to the back roads.

They set out at the Pickett Place next to the old Milam Ranch on CR 2094 and made a circuitous ride that took them down CR 2099 and CR 2106 before ending the ride where it began.

Though not affiliated with the Trinity Valley Exposition, the trail ride came just days before the annual Trinity Valley Exposition and Rodeo, which will be held this year from Oct. 14-22, at the TVE Fairgrounds on FM 563 in Liberty.

TVE includes rodeo events, a rodeo queen contest, mutton bustin’ contests, a stick horse contest, washer and domino tournaments, barbecue cookoffs, wine tasting, a county fair and a youth livestock auction.

The TVE baby parade, thought to be one of the oldest, if not the oldest baby parade, in the country, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The theme this year is “Decades.” Parade participants must be infant through kindergarten age. For more information on the baby parade, call Brittany Hudnall at 281-658-7932 or Jennifer Regen at 713-540-3708.

The TVE opening day parade, one of the most-beloved traditions in Liberty County, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Liberty. The parade starts at 10 a.m. This parade is definitely a must-see event each year and is considered to be the kick-off for TVE rodeo activities. PRCA rodeos will be held Wednesday through Saturday. Extreme Bulls will be on Wednesday, Oct. 19. During Saturday night’s rodeo, this year’s rodeo queen will be announced and crowned.

For more information on TVE, go online to https://www.tvefair.com/

Here are photos of the trail ride in Moss Hill:

