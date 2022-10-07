Justice Ken Wise to be guest speaker at Oct. 17 Liberty County Historical Commission meeting

The Liberty County Historical Commission will hold its quarterly meeting Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the A.J. “Jack” Hartel Community Building, 318 San Jacinto Street in Liberty. Guest speaker for the evening will be Justice Ken Wise of Houston. Meetings are open and the public is encouraged to attend.

Did you know that in April 1836, Texas went to war with the United States by capturing an American ship in the service of Mexico? After the Battle of San Jacinto, an international relations nightmare loomed. President David Burnet had to find some way to hold a trial. Without a constitution, laws, courts or judges, Burnet took matters into his own hands! Find out what happened as Justice Ken Wise tells us the “real story,” and it is intriguing!

Wise was appointed to the 14th Court of Appeals by Governor Rick Perry in October 2013. Prior to his appointment, Justice Wise served as the Judge of the 334th Judicial District Court in Harris County and Judge of the 152nd Judicial District Court in Harris County.

Wise earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, where he competed as a member of the intercollegiate rodeo team.

He is highly active in the service of the bar and the judiciary. He co-chaired a State Bar task force that conducted the first complete study of the Texas Court system since 1894. He has also served as a multi-district litigation judge as well as a visiting judge in counties across the State of Texas.

Justice Wise is an avid Texas historian. He hosts the Texas history podcast “Wise about Texas,” which has over 320,000 listeners in 105 countries worldwide.

He has written several journal articles and given dozens of speeches on all aspects of Texas history. Justice Wise serves on the Archives Committee of the Texas State Historical Association. He is a Trustee of the Texas Supreme Court Historical Society and a member of the Supreme Court Task Force on Historic Court Record Preservation. He is also a member of the Delegados Associate Board of the Bryan Museum in Galveston, Texas.

A native Houstonian, Justice Wise is very active in the Houston community. Justice Wise is a director of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and an advisory director of the Former Texas Ranger Foundation. In 2015, the Governor of Kentucky commissioned Justice as a Kentucky Colonel.

Ken is a fifth-generation native Texan with roots dating back to Houston in 1836. He is married to Sara Wise, and they have two children, Sarah Jane and Jackson.

We are looking forward to hosting Justice Wise once again and hearing one of the fascinating stories in Texas history used on his “Wise about Texas” podcast!

