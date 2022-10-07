Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 5, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 5, 2022:

  • Harrelson, Tony Scott – Theft of Property
  • Crunk, Shawn Wayne – Hold for Pueblo County
  • Ortiz, Christina Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Knight, Johnny Dean – Burglary of a Building, Criminal Mischief, Evading Arrest or Detention, Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Hold for Chambers County-Theft
  • St. Julian, Erick Javaris – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Barbosa, Jessica – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
  • Cervera, Benjamin Adam – Hold for Dallas County
