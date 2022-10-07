Joseph Paul Lackey, 68, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on Monday, October 4, 1954, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Paul Gene Lackey and Julia Elizabeth (O’Neal) Lackey.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gene Lackey, brother-in-law, Mike Adams, and sister-in-law, Teresa Everitt.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Kathryn Lackey; mother, Julia Elizabeth (O’Neal) Lackey; children, Justin Paul Lackey and wife Carrie, Jessica Smith and husband Mark; sisters, Mona Gardner and husband Tommy, Billie Adams; grandchildren, Peyton and Riley Smith, Mason and Maddox; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Joseph will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 6, 2022, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 am. Interment for Joseph will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Matt Peterson officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

