David Craig Sudduth, 71, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born on Friday, May 11, 1951, in Port Arthur, Texas to Aubrey Sudduth and Elaine (Laborde) Guillaume, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Caroline (Wilson) Sudduth; children, David Sudduth, Jr. and partner Katherine Fredricksen and her son James McMiller, Deanna Wendt and husband Josh; brothers, Aubrey Sudduth and wife Alyce, Bill Guillaume and wife Diane; granddogs, Peanut, Bella, and Bo; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Star of Hope Mission or St. Jude’s in David Sudduth’s honor.

