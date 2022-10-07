Mark Eldredge Price, born September 11, 1947, to parents James and Bernice Cochran Price and went to be with Jesus October 3, 2022. Mark is survived by his college sweetheart and wife, Judy Yelderman Price, son, Nathan Robert Price and wife Sonia Price, grandsons Stephen and Christopher Price; daughter Christa Neva Price Espinoza, grandson James Spencer Espinoza; stepdaughter Marjorie Hall and husband Chase, and step grandsons Ian and Isaac Hall.

Mark accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in Junior High by the witness of Judy Pestal and has been centered in Jesus’ Love and Word. Mark graduated from Houston Baptist University, majoring in history and chemistry, and South Texas College of Law. Mark defended Health Care Providers in state and federal fraud investigations and legal actions.

Mark actively maintained Corporate Compliance Programs for more than 800 Medicare and Medicaid-based Health Providers. Mark loved his family and friends with the Love of Christ. Mark is in Heaven and our loss is his gain. Mark, “you are my soulmate from the moment we saw the light in each other’s eyes at Houston Baptist University. There will always be a big hole in my heart from missing you.”

A memorial service for Mark and Carol Price will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church of Coldspring.

