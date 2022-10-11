Chaparral team defeats Dayton MCJROTC

Chaparral NJROTC defeated Dayton MCJROTC 868.6 to 841.0 last week in the National Air Rifle League. They currently have a 1-1 record. Chaparral NJROTC was led by, Kalia Matthew who shot a 245.0. The remaining contributing members were Christian Flores, Clarissa Burciaga, and Senbrano Tyrone. Chaparral NJROTC is from Las Vegas, NV, and is coached by John Becker.



Dayton MCJROTC currently has a 1-1 record. Shooting their highest team score of the season Dayton MCJROTC was led by, Juan Coreas who shot a 224.8. The remaining contributing members were Alondra Villordo, Nicholas Lopez and Zaidah Rodriguez. Dayton MCJROTC is from Dayton, Texas, and is coached by 1stSgt Roy Matthews.



Next up Chaparral NJROTC will compete against Harold L. Richards NJROTC from Oak Lawn, Ill. Harold L. Richards NJROTC currently has a 0-1 record. While Dayton MCJROTC will compete against North Brunswick AJROTC from Leland, NC. North Brunswick AJROTC currently has a 1-0 record.



These two teams are competing in the Champions Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The Champions Divisions is the most difficult division in the league. The league has two parts. An 8-week regular season going on now, where teams compete for their conference’s title.

Followed by the post-season, comprising of two single elimination tournaments. Only the top 16 teams across all conferences advance to the post-season, to compete for the league title.



In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes.

Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing, and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.



For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit https://www.national-leagues.com/





