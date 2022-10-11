Liberty County marriage licenses for September 2022

Bluebonnet News
The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of September 2022:

  • Leslie Joanna Perez-Flores and Miguel Angel Garcia-Lara
  • Alejandro Carballo Castro and Mileydi Josmary Portillo Calderon
  • Adrian Molina and Brittany Michelle Williams
  • Shelby Lynn Bennett and Shawn Jay Kain
  • James Adam Harbour and Tennille Marie Adams
  • Andrew Jeff Merchant III and Britney Nicole Molina
  • Lloyd Randall Vann and Karon Alaine Abshire
  • Brooklynn Dawn Cummings and Matthew Wesley Mangum
  • Brett Miller Houston and Jessica Lee Polvadore
  • Charlotte Daniel and Richard Devereaux
  • Ashley Nicole Watson and Stephanie Nichole Findley
  • Joshua Lane Mouton and Demi Nicole Gagnon
  • Dylan Tyler Casey and Halie Nicole Jenkins
  • Bryan Douglas Bittick and Emily Lee Gunn
  • Ronald Lee Hudson and Jo Elaine Hall
  • Felipe Dejesus Barroso and Veronica De Jesus Maldonado Pacheco
  • William Doyle King Jr. and Toni Joann Burch
  • Jason Shane Pye and Laurie Beatriz Valbuena
  • Bradley James Plauche and Sarah Dolores Moore
  • William Douglas Wood Sr. and Letisha Sue Jobe
  • Earl Frances Bryant and Maria Ida Ochoa
  • Silva Magdaleno Gutierrez and Alondra Herrera
  • Colt Jason McArdle and Brittany Rae Watkins
  • Jasmine Elizabeth Bailey and Ryan Joseph Hutchison
  • Garett Caelen Gears and Bethany Nichole Blanton
  • Alberto Fonseca Jr. and Emmalee Grace Leleux
  • Ricky Joe Jackson Jr. and Morgan Aylee Nichole Hair
  • Ethan Lynn Wells and Kaylee Suzanne Hughes
  • Fernando Flores Calderon and Reyna Lopez
  • Alejandro Saucedo Roman and Luz Divina Villegas Martinez
  • Michael Delano Scott and Angela Dee Darley
  • Samuel Ocampo and Sylvia Monique Carrera
  • Bret Reed Hampton Jr. and Ivonne Amelia Medellin Lopez
  • Ronald Silas Nelson III and Ashley Morgan May
  • Gary Anthony Lloyd Jr. and Estelle Danielle Walker
  • Mark Ellis Templeton and Marissa Renae Jones
  • Joseph Paul Hamilton and Lauri Elaine Valderez
  • Thomas Wayne Parker and Cynthia Hope Guglietta
  • Emmanuel Arturo Espinoza Hernandez and Cesilia Hernandez
  • Jeremy Walker and Kori Nicole Holmes
  • Juan Antonio Gonzalez Jr. and Mayra Sagrario Perez
  • Rodney Del Thompson and Belinda Leigh Frazier
  • Harold Dwayne Miller III and Latricia Lynn Cantrell
  • Harley Layne Campanile and Calynn Nicole Allen
  • James Trinity Taylor and Meranda Faye Williams
  • Richard Gregory Wakefield and Ashley Nichole Gray
  • Isaac Anthony Maxwell and Faith Leilani Lanham
  • Lloyd B. Lott and Patricia D. Grandmaiter
  • Melvin Dwayne Anders Jr. and Caudill Shelley Annette McMaster
  • Brandon Mitchell Ray and Kelsey Lynn Wilkerson
  • Derrick Allen Kaluza and Victoria Lee Ann Breed
  • Huntter D Bonin and Kristina P. Owens
  • Sahin Kaya and Ashley Monserrat Romero Rivas
  • Jose M. Montalvo and Faith M. Britton
  • James Herbert Swarthout and Jayna Kathryn George

