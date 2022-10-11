Liberty County marriage licenses for September 2022

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of September 2022:

Leslie Joanna Perez-Flores and Miguel Angel Garcia-Lara

Alejandro Carballo Castro and Mileydi Josmary Portillo Calderon

Adrian Molina and Brittany Michelle Williams

Shelby Lynn Bennett and Shawn Jay Kain

James Adam Harbour and Tennille Marie Adams

Andrew Jeff Merchant III and Britney Nicole Molina

Lloyd Randall Vann and Karon Alaine Abshire

Brooklynn Dawn Cummings and Matthew Wesley Mangum

Brett Miller Houston and Jessica Lee Polvadore

Charlotte Daniel and Richard Devereaux

Ashley Nicole Watson and Stephanie Nichole Findley

Joshua Lane Mouton and Demi Nicole Gagnon

Dylan Tyler Casey and Halie Nicole Jenkins

Bryan Douglas Bittick and Emily Lee Gunn

Ronald Lee Hudson and Jo Elaine Hall

Felipe Dejesus Barroso and Veronica De Jesus Maldonado Pacheco

William Doyle King Jr. and Toni Joann Burch

Jason Shane Pye and Laurie Beatriz Valbuena

Bradley James Plauche and Sarah Dolores Moore

William Douglas Wood Sr. and Letisha Sue Jobe

Earl Frances Bryant and Maria Ida Ochoa

Silva Magdaleno Gutierrez and Alondra Herrera

Colt Jason McArdle and Brittany Rae Watkins

Jasmine Elizabeth Bailey and Ryan Joseph Hutchison

Garett Caelen Gears and Bethany Nichole Blanton

Alberto Fonseca Jr. and Emmalee Grace Leleux

Ricky Joe Jackson Jr. and Morgan Aylee Nichole Hair

Ethan Lynn Wells and Kaylee Suzanne Hughes

Fernando Flores Calderon and Reyna Lopez

Alejandro Saucedo Roman and Luz Divina Villegas Martinez

Michael Delano Scott and Angela Dee Darley

Samuel Ocampo and Sylvia Monique Carrera

Bret Reed Hampton Jr. and Ivonne Amelia Medellin Lopez

Ronald Silas Nelson III and Ashley Morgan May

Gary Anthony Lloyd Jr. and Estelle Danielle Walker

Mark Ellis Templeton and Marissa Renae Jones

Joseph Paul Hamilton and Lauri Elaine Valderez

Thomas Wayne Parker and Cynthia Hope Guglietta

Emmanuel Arturo Espinoza Hernandez and Cesilia Hernandez

Jeremy Walker and Kori Nicole Holmes

Juan Antonio Gonzalez Jr. and Mayra Sagrario Perez

Rodney Del Thompson and Belinda Leigh Frazier

Harold Dwayne Miller III and Latricia Lynn Cantrell

Harley Layne Campanile and Calynn Nicole Allen

James Trinity Taylor and Meranda Faye Williams

Richard Gregory Wakefield and Ashley Nichole Gray

Isaac Anthony Maxwell and Faith Leilani Lanham

Lloyd B. Lott and Patricia D. Grandmaiter

Melvin Dwayne Anders Jr. and Caudill Shelley Annette McMaster

Brandon Mitchell Ray and Kelsey Lynn Wilkerson

Derrick Allen Kaluza and Victoria Lee Ann Breed

Huntter D Bonin and Kristina P. Owens

Sahin Kaya and Ashley Monserrat Romero Rivas

Jose M. Montalvo and Faith M. Britton

James Herbert Swarthout and Jayna Kathryn George

