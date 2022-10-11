Liberty County marriage licenses for September 2022

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of September 2022:
- Leslie Joanna Perez-Flores and Miguel Angel Garcia-Lara
- Alejandro Carballo Castro and Mileydi Josmary Portillo Calderon
- Adrian Molina and Brittany Michelle Williams
- Shelby Lynn Bennett and Shawn Jay Kain
- James Adam Harbour and Tennille Marie Adams
- Andrew Jeff Merchant III and Britney Nicole Molina
- Lloyd Randall Vann and Karon Alaine Abshire
- Brooklynn Dawn Cummings and Matthew Wesley Mangum
- Brett Miller Houston and Jessica Lee Polvadore
- Charlotte Daniel and Richard Devereaux
- Ashley Nicole Watson and Stephanie Nichole Findley
- Joshua Lane Mouton and Demi Nicole Gagnon
- Dylan Tyler Casey and Halie Nicole Jenkins
- Bryan Douglas Bittick and Emily Lee Gunn
- Ronald Lee Hudson and Jo Elaine Hall
- Felipe Dejesus Barroso and Veronica De Jesus Maldonado Pacheco
- William Doyle King Jr. and Toni Joann Burch
- Jason Shane Pye and Laurie Beatriz Valbuena
- Bradley James Plauche and Sarah Dolores Moore
- William Douglas Wood Sr. and Letisha Sue Jobe
- Earl Frances Bryant and Maria Ida Ochoa
- Silva Magdaleno Gutierrez and Alondra Herrera
- Colt Jason McArdle and Brittany Rae Watkins
- Jasmine Elizabeth Bailey and Ryan Joseph Hutchison
- Garett Caelen Gears and Bethany Nichole Blanton
- Alberto Fonseca Jr. and Emmalee Grace Leleux
- Ricky Joe Jackson Jr. and Morgan Aylee Nichole Hair
- Ethan Lynn Wells and Kaylee Suzanne Hughes
- Fernando Flores Calderon and Reyna Lopez
- Alejandro Saucedo Roman and Luz Divina Villegas Martinez
- Michael Delano Scott and Angela Dee Darley
- Samuel Ocampo and Sylvia Monique Carrera
- Bret Reed Hampton Jr. and Ivonne Amelia Medellin Lopez
- Ronald Silas Nelson III and Ashley Morgan May
- Gary Anthony Lloyd Jr. and Estelle Danielle Walker
- Mark Ellis Templeton and Marissa Renae Jones
- Joseph Paul Hamilton and Lauri Elaine Valderez
- Thomas Wayne Parker and Cynthia Hope Guglietta
- Emmanuel Arturo Espinoza Hernandez and Cesilia Hernandez
- Jeremy Walker and Kori Nicole Holmes
- Juan Antonio Gonzalez Jr. and Mayra Sagrario Perez
- Rodney Del Thompson and Belinda Leigh Frazier
- Harold Dwayne Miller III and Latricia Lynn Cantrell
- Harley Layne Campanile and Calynn Nicole Allen
- James Trinity Taylor and Meranda Faye Williams
- Richard Gregory Wakefield and Ashley Nichole Gray
- Isaac Anthony Maxwell and Faith Leilani Lanham
- Lloyd B. Lott and Patricia D. Grandmaiter
- Melvin Dwayne Anders Jr. and Caudill Shelley Annette McMaster
- Brandon Mitchell Ray and Kelsey Lynn Wilkerson
- Derrick Allen Kaluza and Victoria Lee Ann Breed
- Huntter D Bonin and Kristina P. Owens
- Sahin Kaya and Ashley Monserrat Romero Rivas
- Jose M. Montalvo and Faith M. Britton
- James Herbert Swarthout and Jayna Kathryn George