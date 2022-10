The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 9, 2022:

Lara-Hernandez, Cristo Jonathan – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez, Ciro – Hold for Galveston County-Theft

Diaz, Marcelino Morua – Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway/Landscape

