Kirby Howard Mefferd, 60, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Mefferd was born on July 26, 1962, to the late Virgil Mefferd and Edna Johnson in Asuza, California.

Kirby worked as a fabricator at Gulf Ex. He loved the outdoors, and you could always see him fishing by a pond or up in a deer stand. Kirby lived his life on his own terms and loved to be difficult. He liked to check up with friends in his spare time. He like to carve smoke pipes out of antlers, he was artistic, he could draw, and he loved his dogs. He lefted behind his best friend, little boy (his dog), who he loved to go on walks with. Kirby also loved to drink and party. Mr. Mefferd was loved by so many.

Kirby is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mitchell Mefferd.

He is survived by his wife Janice Simmon of Houston, TX; son, Mitchell Mefferd; daughter, Jessica Bowman and husband Jason of Alabama; brothers, Louis Mefferd and wife Sylvia of San Dimas, California and Virgil Mefferd of Cleveland, TX; sisters, Janelle Dzik of Batson, TX and Laurie Long and husband James of Rye, TX. He will be missed dearly.

Cremation under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services.

