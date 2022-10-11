Amanda Janet Schreiner, age 48, of Browning, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Dayton, Texas.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Jim Looby officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials to the Rolling Hills Care Facility or Jenkins Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Amanda Janet, daughter of Lloyd Dean Kendall and Lissa Bond Looby was born January 10, 1974, in Brookfield.

Amanda loved sewing, swimming at the beach, reading and taking motorcycle rides. She also enjoyed photography and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Megan Schreiner and Emily Creason; one son, Caleb Schreiner; her mother and stepfather, Lissa and Jim Looby; her aunt and uncle, Phillis and Frank Hardy, one nephew, Austin Kendall; one sister-in-law, Ronae Kendall; and her significant other, James McClary.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Kendall; her grandparents, Phillip and Janet Grice; one brother, Dean “Bud” Kendall, and one niece, Journey Kendall.

