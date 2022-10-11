Margaret Ellis was born in Houston, Texas on September 27, 1980 to Mary Lou Welsh and passed away in Kingwood, Texas on October 8, 2022 at 42 years old. Margaret is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellis and numerous other family members. She is survived by her parents, Mary Lou White-Stevens and Tim White-Stevens, sons, Ethan and Elijah Ellis, sister, Natasha Ellis and brother, Melvin Ellis, III.

There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 at Bear Creek Cemetery in Cleveland, Texas.

