Dayton promotes Wesson to deputy city manager

Calyn Wesson is the new deputy city manager for the City of Dayton. She was promoted from finance director to the new position by City Manager Steve Floyd.

“Upon my arrival at the City of Dayton, there were three assistant city manager positions, which are all vacated at this time. I felt this was very top-heavy for a city this size,” Floyd said.

A lot of their work, almost on a daily basis, is with developers looking at the area, he continued.

“We are having to use financial incentives such as PIDs (Public Improve Districts) and TIRZs (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones) to help facilitate these developments voluntarily annexing into our city. I feel there are many more developments headed our way and that it makes sense to have someone with the financial background that Calyn has helping guide the City Council on these important decisions,” Floyd said.

Wesson is a Certified Public Account with a Masters Degree in Finance and a history of success at another municipality, as well as at a school district.

“She has a lot of public finance experience! I am excited to have her join me at the manager level and have her continue to assist in getting us financially solvent as well as assisting in managing the day to day operations of the City of Dayton,” Floyd said.

