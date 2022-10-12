Delbert Lavon Estep, 89, of Dayton went home to heaven October 9, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Delbert was born October 11, 1932 in Randlett, Oklahoma to Benjamin Harrison Estep and Lucy Mary Leckie Estep.

Delbert has been a member of the Dayton community for the last 30 years, prior to that he lived in Channelview. Delbert gave his life to the Lord while attending North Channel Baptist Church in Channelview, where he later served as a deacon. He was later a member and deacon at the Grace Community Baptist Church in Dayton. He retired from Brown and Root after 20 plus years and in his early years with Brown and Root he played on the company softball team. Delbert loved to spend time mowing his acreage and until just recently was proud to have always been able to take care of this himself. Some of his favorite time was spent on his tractor.

Delbert was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Estep; his parents; daughter Paula Estep; brothers, Johnny Estep, Dewayne Estep, Ben Estep, Jr. and sister, Hazel Creek.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son Jacky Estep; his daughter Tracy Gray and her husband Bryan; grandchildren, Daniel Estep and wife Tamika, Magen Hanlin and husband A.J., Christopher Gray; great grandchild, Hunter Hanlin and numerous other relatives and friends.

The visitation for Delbert will be held Thursday, October 13 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Grace Community Baptist Church in Dayton. The service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. also at GCBC, Dayton.

