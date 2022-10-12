Katherine Ann (Kirkland) Fort, 73, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on Sunday, October 9, 1949, in Monticello, Mississippi to Richard Kirkland and Mattie Sue (Turnage) Kirkland.

Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kirkland, brother, Billy Kirkland, sister, Susan Carr, and son-in-law, Chris Howard.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving mother, Mattie Sue Bannister; daughters, Tina Kennedy and husband Eddie, Christie Howard and Mark Tubbs, LeAnn Smalley and husband Mike; sister, Cindy Reed and husband Danny; brother-in-law, Randy Carr; sister-in-law, Phyllis Kirkland; grandchildren, Glenn, Destiny and fiancé Brandon, Aaron and wife Taylor, Sarah and husband David, Jessica and Carter, Christian, Jagger and fiancé Alissa; great-grandchildren, Luke, Vincent (“Vinny”), and Lane; along with many other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Katherine will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 15, 2022, from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 4:00 pm. Interment for Katherine will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Katherine Ann (Kirkland) Fort, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

