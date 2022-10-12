Jackie Robinson, 73, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on Sunday, November 7, 1948, in Cleveland, Texas to Issack “Jack mule” Robinson and Rosie Lee (Clinton) Robinson, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Jackie was also preceded in death by his wife, Acquanetta Robinson’ honorary dad, William “Jim” Humphrey; children, Jackie Robinson, Jr., Jackie Ray Robinson; brothers, Larry Joe Clinton, Joe Robinson; sister, Rose “Sue” Robinson Ellis.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Darryl Robinson, Yolanda Mitchell; brothers, Roosevelt Robinson (Lois), Ezekiel Ray Robinson (Annie), Lee Wilbert Humphry (Shirley), Billy Ray Humphrey, Clint William Humphrey (Angela); sisters, Kathleen Ross (Eddie), Tina Humphrey, Joyce Denson (George); special friend, Debra Owens; along with 19 grandchildren, a host of loving nieces and nephews, family, and treasured friends.

Visitation for Jackie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 15, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Interment for Jackie will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Reverend Ervin Hamilton officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

