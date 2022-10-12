Liberty Municipal Library fall book sale approaching

The Liberty Municipal Library will hold a fall book sale on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the upstairs library storage area.

Thousands of books are available and new donations of gently used books have recently arrived. Fiction bestsellers, old favorites, scores of cookbooks, books on religion, politicians, royalty, birds, animals, sports, and gardening are among the many subjects.

DVDs and magazines are also available. There is a large selection of children’s books. Prices range from 50 cents to $3, or as priced. Magazines are 5 cents each.

This is the perfect time to find something special for your home library. Drop by and take a look, you might just fall into a great book.

For more information, please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901.

The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. Regular library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

