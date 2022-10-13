Thieves hit Ranch Hand restaurant, tips needed

A popular restaurant in Tarkington has been targeted by thieves this week. According to Capt. Ken DeFoor with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the LCSO was notified that several items had been stolen from Ranch Hand Café, located on SH 321, on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9.

The theft was confirmed by security cameras located at the restaurant. According to video surveillance, at approximately 2 a.m., one man was recorded gaining entrance to a rear gated patio area where the stolen property was store. Meanwhile, a second male was driving the alleged getaway vehicle, which is described as a 2003 single cab Ford F-150 that did not appear to have a front license plate.

After locating the stolen property into the pickup truck, it was seen heading northbound on SH 321 in the direction of Cleveland.

The suspect who allegedly entered the patio area and carried the stolen property to the truck is described as a white male. He was wearing a dark-colored hat, dark pants and a face mask. A tattoo can also be seen on the suspect, and deputies are working to extract that portion of the video for further identification.

The suspect allegedly driving the getaway truck is identified as a white male. No clothing or other description has been provided by authorities.

The items stolen are a Coleman brand air compressor, a Dewalt brand pressure washer with a spray wand, a Troy-Bilt brand lawn mower and a second lawn mower that was being used for parts.

Anyone with information about this case or with information on the identities of the two men is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

Any caller providing a tip to Crime Stoppers and leading to the arrests of the two suspects may receive a cash reward. The caller’s identity will remain anonymous. In the meantime, this case remains an active investigation.

