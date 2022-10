Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 11, 2022:

Arvizo, Raymond Shane – Public Intoxication

Hogan, Dawn King – Falsification of Drug Test/Falsification Device

Westberry, Morgan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Cantu, Mayson – Assault/Family Violence and Assault/Family Violence

Sias, Cullen – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Deveron, James – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Hardy, Camren – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Coleman, Kenneth Allen Jr. – Burglary of a Habitation and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

