Ronald Eugene Means

It is with profound sadness that the family of Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Means of Hardin, Texas announces his passing on October 4th, 2022 at the age of 75 years. Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Ronnie passed away unexpectedly with his wife Diane Means by his side.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Diane Means of 4 years; his children Tiffanie Boyd Kunkle and husband Dan, Lea Means Moore and husband Jarred; his sister Lyndia Mean Nelson and George Nelson; his brother Charles Means; his nephew Robert Means; his grandchildren Brittany Boyd Gardovsky and husband Clayton, Wyatt Moore; as well as numerous step children, step grandchildren, step great granchildren who all loved and cared for him very much, numerous relatives and friends.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Mead-Means; daughter, Lyndia Means; nephew, Wendal Means; niece, Cathy Means; son-in-law, Marshall Boy

Ronnie was born in Houston, Texas. In his youth he attended North Shore High School, where he met many of his lifelong friends, who can tell you all about the trouble he used to get into. He was inducted into the Army at the age of 21 and served in the Vietnam War. Throughout his life he was hardworking, intelligent, soft spoken, he had a hearty laugh, and was one of the most giving people you would ever meet. He always wanted to be a preacher and tell people about the word of our lord. God is and was his guiding force during his life. He enjoyed working on different projects around the house from old cars to building his own porch, but always had about 10 projects going at the same time which he rarely finished in the order he started them. His family and friends have always believed if you needed something fixed go to Ronnie, because if he didn’t know how to fix something he would fiddle with it enough to figure it out. He would do all that he could to help everyone; neighbors, friends, family, even strangers on the street, he was always willing to give everything he could to help anyone. He taught his daughters how to treat others with kindness, their way around a tool box and fixing a flat tire, and to always put Jesus first. He loved to make jokes and get others around him to laugh. He would always say ” you’ll miss my jokes when I am gone”, and that is definitely true.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 5621 in Liberty from 1-4 pm on Sunday, November 6th.

Address: 1520 N Main St, Liberty, TX 77575

A Committal Inurnment Service will be held at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery, more details will be provided once VA scheduling is given to the family.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Faith & Family Funeral Services for their care and compassion.

Direct Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services.

