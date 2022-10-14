Justin Phillip Smith, 38, of Coldspring, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, January 3, 1984, in Pasadena, Texas to Phillip Ortega Smith and Joyce Ladell (Coffer) Doxey.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents John D. and Bettie Coffer. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Aarin Smith; children, Paige Smith, J.P. Smith, Garret Hendrix, Madelynn Smith, Cash Smith, Mia Smith; father, Phillip Ortega Smith; mother, Joyce Ladell Doxey and husband Keith; brothers, John Smith, Kirk Doxey and wife Alyssa; sister, Jessica Richey and husband David; grandparents, John and Doris Smith, James and Charlene Doxey; along with numerous other loving nieces, nephews, family, and treasured friends. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Coldspring, Texas on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Coldspring in Justin’s name.

