Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 12, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022:

  • Comeaux, Dmason Scott – Assault of a Public Servant
  • Gongora, Jeremy George – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Malbro, Johntell Jermaine – Hold for Harris County-Retaliation-probation violation
  • Penton, Forest – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Neely, Omarriean – Possession of Marijuana
  • Crespo, Daniel Lee – Criminal Trespass
  • Chambers, Daisi Danille – Illegal Dumping/Littering, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
  • Bradford, Catherine Jessica – Hold for Chambers County-Forgery
  • Kinney, Adam Jude – Hold for State of Oklahoma-Possession of a Dangerous Substance and Hold for State of Oklahoma-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
