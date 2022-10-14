Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022:

Comeaux, Dmason Scott – Assault of a Public Servant

Gongora, Jeremy George – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana

Malbro, Johntell Jermaine – Hold for Harris County-Retaliation-probation violation

Penton, Forest – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Neely, Omarriean – Possession of Marijuana

Crespo, Daniel Lee – Criminal Trespass

Chambers, Daisi Danille – Illegal Dumping/Littering, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication

Bradford, Catherine Jessica – Hold for Chambers County-Forgery

Kinney, Adam Jude – Hold for State of Oklahoma-Possession of a Dangerous Substance and Hold for State of Oklahoma-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

