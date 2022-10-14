Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022:
- Comeaux, Dmason Scott – Assault of a Public Servant
- Gongora, Jeremy George – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana
- Malbro, Johntell Jermaine – Hold for Harris County-Retaliation-probation violation
- Penton, Forest – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Neely, Omarriean – Possession of Marijuana
- Crespo, Daniel Lee – Criminal Trespass
- Chambers, Daisi Danille – Illegal Dumping/Littering, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
- Bradford, Catherine Jessica – Hold for Chambers County-Forgery
- Kinney, Adam Jude – Hold for State of Oklahoma-Possession of a Dangerous Substance and Hold for State of Oklahoma-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia