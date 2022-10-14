Escaped inmate added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Brandon Wayne Hogan to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List and is asking citizens to be on the lookout. Hogan is wanted for escape. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County on September 26, 2022. He’s been on the run since.

In 2007, Hogan was convicted of assault causing bodily injury-enhanced and received five years’ probation. His probation was revoked the following year and he was sentenced to five years’ confinement. In August 2022, he was arrested in Coryell County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault and criminal mischief.

Hogan is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms. He has ties to Coryell County, including the cities of McGregor and Gatesville. Hogan does have violent tendencies and is considered dangerous. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 55 people off the lists, including 21 gang members and 29 sex offenders. In addition, $77,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

