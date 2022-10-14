Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior.

During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Persons Detectives and was able to determine that there had been a homicide in their jurisdiction just days prior that matched the description the deputy had gathered.

The investigation continued and the deputy was able to find the location of the suspect, who was identified as Haden Kennedy, a 22-year-old male from Anahuac.

The deputy requested assistance from Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit and Covert Investigations Unit Deputies, which were able to locate the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near mile post 807. A high risk traffic stop was conducted and Kennedy was taken into custody just over an hour after the initial call for service.

Kennedy was held at the Chambers County Jail until Harris County Sheriff’s Office was able to take custody and transport him to the Harris County Jail. Jail records indicate that Kennedy is currently incarcerated at the Harris County Jail on a $400,000 bond for murder. Kennedy is facing additional charges in Chambers County for Failure to Identify.

“I appreciate the fast response and investigative skills of my Deputies who helped to quickly take this suspect into custody and off the streets of Chambers County,” said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

