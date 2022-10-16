Kevin Wayne Clark was born in Houston, Texas on May 17, 1967, to parents, Edwin Donald Clark and Arla Jane West Clark.

He passed away October 14, 2022, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 55. Kevin has lived in Splendora for almost 50 years and has worked at Anderson Ford/ DeMontrond for the last 15 years.

Kevin and his wife Paula are members of the HighPoint Fellowship Church in Splendora. Kevin loved to travel, playing games and enjoyed sports. He loved his family greatly and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Donald Clark. Kevin is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Paula Clark; sons, Craig Clark and wife Samantha Dodson, and Scott Clark; mother, Arla Clark Linscomb and step father, Nolan Linscomb; mother in law, Diane Ferguson and father in law, Gary Cherry; brother, Donald Clark; brother in law, Dwain Fulcher; uncle, Thomas West.

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the HighPoint Fellowship Church, in Splendora, Texas, at 11 am, with Dr. Walter Kahler officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

