Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2022:

Bellard, Breanna Nicole – Public Intoxication

Smith, Amber Gean – Driving While License Invalid

Trahan, Gary Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Cunningham, Shannon – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Trespass

Johnson, Alicia Lea – Hold for Polk County-Theft

Quinones-Gonzales, David – Hold for Harris County-Assault

Oreofe, Omotolani – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

