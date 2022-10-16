Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2022:

  • Bellard, Breanna Nicole – Public Intoxication
  • Smith, Amber Gean – Driving While License Invalid
  • Trahan, Gary Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Cunningham, Shannon – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Trespass
  • Johnson, Alicia Lea – Hold for Polk County-Theft
  • Quinones-Gonzales, David – Hold for Harris County-Assault
  • Oreofe, Omotolani – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
