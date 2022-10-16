Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 14, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2022:

  • Richardson, Rhonda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Louisville, Joshua – Criminal Mischief
  • Yuen, William Dee – Hold for Hardin County-Assault (two counts), Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Expired License Plate and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Kelley, William Steed – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
  • Sonnier, Nikki – Hold for Hardin County-Assault
  • Woods, Brandy Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Chambers, Marvin Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Montes-Espino, Arturo – Public Intoxication
  • Ozan, Jessica Evonne – Theft of Property
Chambers, Marvin Lewis
Kelley, William Steed
Louisville, Joshua
Montes-Espino, Arturo
Ozan, Jessica Evonne
Richardson, Rhonda
Sonnier, Nikki
Woods, Brandy Lynn
Yuen, William Dee

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.