Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2022:
- Richardson, Rhonda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Louisville, Joshua – Criminal Mischief
- Yuen, William Dee – Hold for Hardin County-Assault (two counts), Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Expired License Plate and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Kelley, William Steed – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
- Sonnier, Nikki – Hold for Hardin County-Assault
- Woods, Brandy Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Chambers, Marvin Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Montes-Espino, Arturo – Public Intoxication
- Ozan, Jessica Evonne – Theft of Property