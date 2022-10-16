Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2022:

Richardson, Rhonda – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Louisville, Joshua – Criminal Mischief

Yuen, William Dee – Hold for Hardin County-Assault (two counts), Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Expired License Plate and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Kelley, William Steed – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Sonnier, Nikki – Hold for Hardin County-Assault

Woods, Brandy Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Chambers, Marvin Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Montes-Espino, Arturo – Public Intoxication

Ozan, Jessica Evonne – Theft of Property

