Hernandez, Gerardo crowned Liberty High School homecoming queen, king By Bluebonnet News - October 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter Kaylee Hernandez and Marcos Gerardo are the 2022 Liberty High School Homecoming Queen and King. Kennedi Mumphrey, the 2021 LHS homecoming queen, crowns the 2022 LHS Homecoming Queen Kaylee Hernandez. Kaylee Hernandez is congratulated by her father after being named Liberty High School homecoming queen. Liberty High School Homecoming Queen Candidate Cherish Robinson was escorted by her friend. Mireya Lopez, a homecoming queen candidate for Liberty High School, was escorted by her father. Liberty High School Homecoming Queen Kaylee Hernandez was escorted by her father onto the field. Liberty High School Homecoming Queen candidate Melissa Govea and her mother Kade Jordan and Olivia White are the 11-grade Homecoming Duke and Duchess for Liberty High School. Kaicen Sthram and Skylar Lemelle are the tenth-grade Homecoming Duke and Duchess for Liberty High School. Calvin Lopez and Ximena Cortina are the ninth-grade Homecoming Duke and Duchess for Liberty High School. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...