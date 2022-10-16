Shooting at Splendora nightclub under investigation

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information related to a shooting on Oct. 16 at a nightclub in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora.

Around 2:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting call. Upon arrival, deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Kingwood Hospital where he was then taken by LifeFlight to the Houston Medical Center. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit, and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

This shooting appears to be related to an ongoing feud between the victim and suspect. There does not appear to be a threat to the general public at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3, or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case # 22A309653.

