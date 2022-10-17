Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 15, 2022:

Shedd-Callis, Javon Rashaud – Burglary of Vehicles

Jones, Cody Wayne – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Revocation of Probation-Assault

Wright, Kameron Juwan – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harger, Joseph Doyce – Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Ramirez, Francesca Marie – Failure to Identify

Jones, Cody Wayne Ramirez, Francesca Marie Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos Shedd-Callis, Javon Rashaud Wright, Kameron Juwan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

