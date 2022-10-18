Charles William Harrell was born April 29, 1940 in Coldspring, Texas, to parents, William Harrell and Beatrice Johnson Harrell. He passed away in Livingston, Texas, on October 14, 2022, at the age of 82.

Charles was a lifelong resident of Coldspring and was a automotive mechanic. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them as much as he could. Charles was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Beatrice Harrell; wife, Rachel Harrell; brother, Andrew Harrell. Charles is survived by his son, Charles Harrell; daughter, Sheila Heard; grandchildren, Darren Heard, and Charline Coleman and husband William; great granddaughter, Maci Coleman; sisters, Margaret Hilzendager and Martha Hodges.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Coldspring at 11am with Pastor Dalton Currie officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

