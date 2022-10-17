Liberty County Democrats host party rally

The Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and Montgomery County Democratic Parties co-sponsored a “Turn Texas Blue in 2022” Democratic Party Rally at Samuel Wiley Park in Cleveland, Texas on Oct. 1.

In an emailed statement regarding the event, Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark said, “I was heartened to see so many local Democrats and so many out-of-county Democrats come to Liberty County to fight for progressive change and a better future for Liberty County and for Texas. However, I am saddened that many Republicans are still clinging to former President Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was not legitimate, that Republicans continue to defend former President Trump keeping classified documents at his private residence, that Republicans believe that a woman doesn’t have control over her own body, that Republicans are okay with the fact that our children are no longer safe in the classroom, and that Republicans continue to condone the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, in an attempt to overturn a legal and fair election.”

