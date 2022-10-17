Dayton ISD to induct new slate of athletes, teams into Sports Hall of Fame

The Dayton Sports Hall of Fame would like to recognize and congratulate the following athletes and teams for being inducted into the Dayton Sports Hall of Fame this year.

They will be recognized before the Oct. 21 Friday night football game and then at the official induction ceremony at 10 a.m. the following morning, Oct. 22, at the Dayton High School Performing Arts Center.

Dayton ISD invites you to come and celebrate with these athletes and teams.

Individual Inductees

Kenneth Ross Almond

Dwight Fruge

Cody Green

Johnny Hanel, Sr.

John David Holbrook

Kourtney Kelsey Wood

Cameron LaCour

Kim Reno

Randy Ripkowski

Neeco Shaw

Ford Smesny

Ronnie Tiemann

Sarah Welder

Quinn Wood

Teams being inducted

1977-1978 Volleyball Team

2008 Football Team

Boosters being Inducted

A.C. Holbrook: longtime announcer

Thelma Ham Reed (oldest living DHS cheerleader, celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov 30, 2022)

Not pictured is Johnny Hanel Sr.

