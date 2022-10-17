Dayton ISD to induct new slate of athletes, teams into Sports Hall of Fame

The Dayton Sports Hall of Fame would like to recognize and congratulate the following athletes and teams for being inducted into the Dayton Sports Hall of Fame this year.
They will be recognized before the Oct. 21 Friday night football game and then at the official induction ceremony at 10 a.m. the following morning, Oct. 22, at the Dayton High School Performing Arts Center.
Dayton ISD invites you to come and celebrate with these athletes and teams.
Individual Inductees
- Kenneth Ross Almond
- Dwight Fruge
- Cody Green
- Johnny Hanel, Sr.
- John David Holbrook
- Kourtney Kelsey Wood
- Cameron LaCour
- Kim Reno
- Randy Ripkowski
- Neeco Shaw
- Ford Smesny
- Ronnie Tiemann
- Sarah Welder
- Quinn Wood
Teams being inducted
- 1977-1978 Volleyball Team
- 2008 Football Team
Boosters being Inducted
- A.C. Holbrook: longtime announcer
- Thelma Ham Reed (oldest living DHS cheerleader, celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov 30, 2022)
Not pictured is Johnny Hanel Sr.