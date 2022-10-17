Sweet music: Dayton Choir members selected for All-Region Choir By Bluebonnet News - October 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter Members of the DHS Choir attended All-Region Choir auditions at Port Neches-Groves High School on Saturday, Oct. 8. Seven students were selected for the All-Region Choir: Olivia Williams, Allison Muscanere, Jenna Davis, Keira Carroll, Cameron Nevills, Oscar Estrada, and Mathew Jester. These students will attend the All-Region Clinic and Concert on Nov. 14-15 at the Julie Rogers Theater in Beaumont. Six students advanced to Pre-Area: Allison Muscanere, Jenna Davis, Keira Carroll, Cameron Nevills, Oscar Estrada, and Mathew Jester. The Pre-Area audition will be held on Dec. 1 at Hargrave HS in Huffman. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...