Austin Bank named one of ‘Best Companies to Work for in Texas’ for 14th consecutive year

Austin Bank was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas.

The Bank was recognized and honored on Thursday, October 6 at the Best Companies Gala, a celebration presented by Texas Association of Business (TAB) and their sponsors in Austin. This is the fourteenth consecutive year for Austin Bank to receive this honor.

The Best Companies to Work for in Texas program was open to all public and privately held organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit. To be eligible for consideration, companies must have a facility in Texas and have at least 15 employees in the state. Employer rankings are determined based on employee feedback and employer assessments. The complete list of winners can be found at TxBiz.org.

The Best Companies program is managed by Workforce Research Group — in partnership with TAB. Workforce Research Group is a workplace excellence research firm whose mission is to conduct employer and employee research necessary to determine who the best employers are in a given market. TAB is the Texas State Chamber of Commerce, representing companies of every size and industry. The Association’s purpose is to champion the best business climate in the world, unleashing the power of free enterprise to enhance lives for generations.

Austin Bank ranked #11 in the large sized company category.

“Austin Bank is especially proud to receive this honor because it came from the input of our employees,” said Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board.

“The success of our Bank has been built by a wonderful team of dedicated, professional employees. Our employees are the face of Austin Bank not only within the Bank, going the extra mile to serve our customers, but also out in our communities helping others. To support our employees and their vital contributions, it is our goal to provide the best possible workplace environment,” said Austin. “Every employee is encouraged to continue learning and developing their career; and to become involved in their local community in order to make the best place to work also the best to live and the best place to bank.”

Austin Bank is a community bank with excess of $2.7 billion in assets. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, Austin Bank serves the needs of families and businesses with 502 employees in 36 locations, 26 cities and 14 counties. During 2021, Austin Bank employees gave countless hours of volunteer service, and the Bank contributed over $500,000 in direct support of local education, the arts, literacy, health and housing needs. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 113 years of serving the banking industry.

For more information about Austin Bank, please visit www.austinbank.com

