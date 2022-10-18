City of Mont Belvieu celebrates two TML award finalists

During the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio (October 5-7), the City of Mont Belvieu was one of three finalists for a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award in management innovations for cities under 25,000 in population. The City was recognized for its housing scoring matrix.

To better align the City’s growth and goals, Mont Belvieu implemented a housing scoring matrix and amended its zoning and subdivision codes. The matrix helps promote a diverse mix of home sizes to ensure future residential development matches Mont Belvieu’s needs and demographics, as well as accommodating the ever-changing population.

“As we continue to grow, we not only need to meet demands, but maintain what makes Mont Belvieu a wonderful place to live. By continuing to innovate with our zoning and building codes, we feel we can achieve both goals,” said Public Works and Engineering Director Ricardo Villagrand, P.E.

The City of Mont Belvieu was also one of three finalists for a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award in communication programs for cities under 25,000 in population. The City was recognized for its video series, “The Vieu”, which focuses on economic development, capital improvement projects, and City programs.

The City created the vlog, named “The Vieu”, to better share information on City programs, economic development, and capital projects in a conversational way. Mont Belvieu’s communications and marketing director produces each video entirely in house. In just the first year, seven episodes were created for less than $1,000 investment, and typically generate views that far exceed the city’s population.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to achieve with The Vieu, and having it be a finalist for a TML Municipal Excellence Award is incredible,” said Communications and Marketing Director Brian Ligon. “The vlog has not only been able to reach residents in a meaningful way, but it has fostered important conversations about the things that are happening in our growing community.”

About the TML Municipal Excellence Awards

TML’s Municipal Excellence Awards recognize and encourage the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance. Innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, increasing citizen participation, and reaching toward higher service levels are all daily occurrences in Texas cities, and they deserve recognition. This awards program seeks out the best of these programs to honor. Awards are given in two population categories (under 25,000 and over 25,000) and five areas (management innovations, communication programs, city spirit, public safety, and public works).

The 2022 TML Annual Conference and Exhibition was held at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio on October 5-7 and attracted more than 3,300 city officials, who learned ways to govern more effectively, discussed critical issues, and shared best practices and solutions.

TML is a voluntary association of 1,174 Texas cities. Guided by its purpose statement—Empowering Texas cities to serve their cities—the League provides support and services to city governments. The City of Mont Belvieu is a member of TML.

For further information about TML and the awards program, contact Jacqueline Redin at 512-231-7400 or jredin@tml.org.

